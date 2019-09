The Big DM hosts 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment 2019

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The 5th Annual Women’s Empowerment event is happening Saturday September 21st at The Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.

It’s presented by The Big DM.

Organizers say it will be a day of empowering, entertaining an uplifting women with seminars, vendors and peformances by Angie Stone, Al B. Sure, Raheem DeVaughn and Le’Andria Johnson.

