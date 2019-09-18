Two killed after early morning shooting in Sumter County

SUMTER,SC (WOLO)-Two men were shot and killed in Sumter Wednesday morning.

Deputies say the two men were walking in the 1000 block of Cherryvale Drive around 12:45a.m. when a dark colored vehicle stopped along the

roadway and the occupants opened fire.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the victims as Christopher A. Thompson, 19, and Michael Sigler, 22.

Thompson died was pronounced dead that morning at Prisma Health Tuomey. Sigler died at a hospital in Columbia that afternoon.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.

“This is the second homicide we are investigating in the county this year,” Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “This does not appear to be a random shooting. I believe this shooting is gang related. We have seen an increase in gang related incidents, therefore, I have requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Gang Task Force to assist with the investigation of this shooting incident as well as previous shooting incidents.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.