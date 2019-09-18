Two men arrested in connection with string of armed robberies in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men with connection to a series of armed robberies throughout Richland County.

Chacory Murray, 20, and Denzell McMillian, 19, is charged with four counts of armed robbery and four charges of kidnapping.

On Sept 7th, Murrary and McMillian targeted the Quality Inn on Two Notch Road. The clerk told deputies that a man with a black hoodie, with multi-colored words “Drippin” came to the front and asked for the price of a room and left. He then came back with his hoodie on, pulled a gun and demanded money. He took off with the cash from the till.

On Sept 10th, a suspect with the same mult-colored hoodie robbed the Red Roof Inn on Nates Road near Two Notch. The clerk said a man wearing a black hoodie walked in, approached the counter and demanded money from the cash register. He then fled with the cash before hopping into a maroon car.

On Sept 13th, the hotel clerk at Hawthrone Suites on Zimalcrest Drive near Broad River Road told deputies that a man wearing a black hoodie that had colorful writing pointed a pistol and demanded cash. After he fled on foot, the suspect was seen jumping into a burgundy vehicle.

On Sept 16th, deputies responded to an armed robbery at the LB Mart on Hard Scrabble Road. A clerk said a suspect pointed a gun and demanded money from the register. The suspect made off with cash and two packs of cigarettes.

Outside, a witness told deputies that he tried following the suspect in his vehicle but lost it. He described the vehicle as a red Mazda sedan.

Meanwhile, deputies were simultaneously dispatched to the 1300 block of North Brickyard Road to reports of a hit and run. The deputies saw a red Toyota Corolla with temporary paper license plates that had severe damage to its side.

According to police, a witness on the scene was in the crash but the driver and passenger walked away. Shortly after, a man walked up with the keys to the vehicle claiming the vehicle was his.

The alleged vehicle owner said he knew the two men who had been driving the vehicle, but that they had not been authorized to do so. The alleged owner then left the area, after being told by the witness that he could not leave with the vehicle.

While investigators were on scene speaking with witnesses, the same man — later identified as Murray — approached them and said the car belonged to him. He said he had filed a police report, and that he was told of the vehicle’s location.

When asked how he arrived at the location, Murray said he had taken a ride-share vehicle. Murray was taken to RCSD headquarters for questioning.

As the vehicle was being towed away, a deputy spotted another man — later identified as McMillian — sitting alone in the passenger seat of a pickup truck. He matched the description of the suspect involved in the robbery at the LB Mart.

McMillian was also taken in for questioning.

Murray and McMilian both confessed to the multiple incidents, including some committed in Lexington County.

McMillian confessed to conducting the robberies in Richland County, while Murray stood by as the getaway driver. Charges are pending from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Murray and McMilian are both being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.