Act of kindness from a flight attendant to a 1st time flyer born deaf makes her day

She had a connecting flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport. Ober was nervous that due to a lack of communication access she may miss important flight information, which could ultimately lead to missing a flight or getting lost.

To Ober’s surprise, when she got on her first flight, a flight attendant handed her a note. The note outlined everything Ober needed to know about the current flight and safety. It also told her what to do if she had any questions.

Ober said she has never experienced this type of kindness before and receiving the note meant the world to her.

“Deaf people can do anything,” Ober said. “Communication is most important. Communication access is most important, to try to make any effort for deaf people, to make them comfortable instead of making them feel afraid.”

Delta responded to Ashley’s experience with a statement:

“We are extremely proud of the thoughtful approach this Endeavor Air flight attendant took to make the customer feel welcome. Our goal is to make the world a more inclusive place, ensuring travel is easy for all people.”

In the next few months, Delta is adding a new feature for travelers. Flight attendants and gate agents who can sign will have the option to wear “a uniform language bar option for over 300+ sign languages around the world.”