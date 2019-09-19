Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in observance of National POW/MIA Recognition Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Governor Henry McMaster has ordered that flags atop state and local public buildings be flown at half-staff from sunup

until at least noon in observance of POW/MIA Recognition Day on September 20.

On Friday many Americans across the United States will pause to remember the sacrifices and service of those who were prisoners of war (POW), as well as those who are missing in action (MIA), and their families.

All military installations fly the National League of Families’ POW/MIA flag, which symbolizes the nation’s remembrance of those who were imprisoned while serving in conflicts and those who remain missing.