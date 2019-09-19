South Carolina State Fair to debut 150 foot Ferris Wheel with Gondolas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Are you ready to hit the midway?

The 150th South Carolina State Fair is right around the corner and this year visitors will be able to view it from from new heights.

On Thursday State Fair officials announced a new ride, the ‘150 celebration wheel’ will be making its North American ride debut here in Columbia.

According to the fair, the 150 foot high Ferris Wheel includes 36 temperature-regulated gondolas.

The South Carolina State Fair starts on October 9th and runs through the 20th.

For more on the State Fair, dates, times, tickets, just click here https://www.scstatefair.org/