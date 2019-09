Mix It Up Fundraiser and Fashion Show aims to give back

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) The Mix It Up Fundraiser and Fashion Show is happening Sunday, October 6 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Segra Park.

The fashion show will feature upcycled clothing. Organizers say a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a foster child entering college.

