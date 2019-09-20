New, more efficient child support online system is in effect

Columbia, SC (WOLO)— It’s been more than years in the works, and today Friday September 19th, the Palmetto Automated Child Support System (PACSS) and the centralized State Disbursement Unit (SDU) are fully operational statewide and federally certified.

The new operational system is a better way of serving children and familes here in the Palmetto state and according to officials, will ultimately mean the end of substantial federal penalties.

The Director of the DSS Child Support Services Division (CSSD), Tim Mose extends a huge thank-you to all of the various agencies that made this possible adding ,

“I am so grateful for the hard work, preparation and dedication of this team in making this a reality,” Mose said. “Our collective efforts have made a positive and powerful impact on so many children and families!”

Accordong to statistics provided by DSS, One in every five children in South Carolina is served by DSS Child Support Services. Services are available at DSS regional offices around the state and available to anyone, regardless of income.

Now, with full implementation of the new system PACSS, the SDU will be abke to better manage payments for more than 250,000 child support cases throughout the state, including private child support and alimony cases that untol now were paid for through the court.

That’s only the beginning. The new system includes various features that benefit both custodial and non-custodial parents (NCPs) of children that currently get child support.

Cases are processed faster from the time an individual applies for services.

Improvements help with locating non-custodial parents (NCPs) to establish child support orders and with enforcing orders.

Immediate income withholding boosts collections and gets support to families faster.

Employers, other states, and NCPs send payments to one location, the State Disbursement Unit, rather than individual Clerks of Court.

Now when a child support payment is made by an NCP that has more than one child support case, the system distributes payments to ensure children in all current, obligated cases receive the support they need.

To find out more about the new child support system you can visit https://dss.sc.gov/child- support/