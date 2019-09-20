Pelosi pushes for lower prescription drug costs

(CNN) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for the Federal government to limit the cost of some prescription drugs.

Pelosi’s new plan would give the Health and Human Services Secretary the authority to negotiate prices on some of the most expensive drugs that don’t have generic versions.

The impacted medications would not be allowed to be sold at hiked prices in countries like Canada and the U.K.

President Donald Trump and both parties in Congress have said controlling drug costs is a major priority.