From Greek to Jubilee: It’s Festival time in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Food and fun, our Crysty Vaughan is talking festivals in our look at ‘Local Living’.

Are you ready for some baklava and souvlaki?

The 33rd annual Columbia Greek Festival is underway at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Sumter Street.

The event features music, crafts Greek culture, and of course food!

The Greek Festival runs through Sunday.

For a look at festival hours and info click here: http://columbiasgreekfestival.com/information/hours-location

Also happening this weekend, you can join Historic Columbia at its annual Jubilee Festival.

The free event celebrates Black History and culture.

It takes place Saturday from 11am-6pm at the Mann Simons Site on Richland Street in downtown Columbia.

The event includes live music, art, food, and storytelling.

For more information check it out here: https://www.historiccolumbia.org/Jubilee