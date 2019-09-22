Coroner identifies victim in Lake Murray boating incident

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WOLO)-The person who died after a boating incident on Lake Murray has been identified.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said Stanley Virgil Kiser,68, was the driver of a pontoon boat that was struck by another boat. Kiser died at the scene.

An autopsy indicated that the cause of death was due to multiple massive blunt force traumas to the head and torso, according to Watts.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department and SC Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.