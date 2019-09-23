BREAKING: USC junior Jamyest Williams to seek transfer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Today multiple sources confirmed to ABC Columbia that South Carolina junior defensive back Jamyest Williams will take a redshirt, sit out the rest of the season, and seek a transfer.

Williams was an SEC All-Freshman just two seasons ago, and only played in eight games in 2018 as a sophomore due to a shoulder surgery. He’s seen fairly limited playing time this year, recording 11 solo tackles and five assisted tackles in the Gamecocks first four games.

He has 86 career tackles with five tackles for loss and three interceptions in his time at South Carolina.