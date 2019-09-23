City renames street Dr.Emily E. Clyburn Way

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia has renamed a street in the Midlands in memory of Dr.Emily Clyburn.

Hours after her funeral service in Charleston on Monday, the Clyburn family met City Council members at the intersection of David and Juniper Street to unveil the new street sign.

Dr. Clyburn was an prominent librarian, activist and philanthropist. She moved into the Greenview community with her husband, House Majority Whip James Clyburn in 1972.

“She made it very clear that she loved this neighborhood,” Representative Clyburn said. “She loved the Greenview center. Nobody or nothing would take her away but death.”

The couple raised their children on Juniper street.

“I don’t know how much time I have left, but I know this, it would be one thing to move off of Juniper street,” Representative Clyburn said. “But I don’t see myself ever moving off of Emily E. Clyburn Way.”