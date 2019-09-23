Feels like Summer, but it’s officially the first day of Fall

(CNN) — It still feels a bit like summer, but Monday September 23th, 2019 marks the first day of Fall. The Autumnal equinox began today marking the midway point between the longest and shortest days of the year.

Today is the day when the sun is directly over the equator giving the earth nearly the same amount of light and darkness in single day. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, much of the United States will have warmer temperatures for part of the Fall.