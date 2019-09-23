GM expanding SUV recall due to faulty suspension

(CNN) — General Motors says an earlier recall of its Chevrolet Trax SUV will be expanded.

The original recalled covered the 2017 to 2019 models — now that has expanded to include 2015 and 2016 models.

General Motors says a problem with a suspension weld could cause steering problems, leading to a crash.

General Motors dealers will be able to inspect the vehicle and decide if a replacement is needed.

You can go to the webpage for the national highway traffic safety administration to find out if your vehicle is affected.