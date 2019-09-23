Local Living: Okra Strut, Monster Jam

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Get ready to strut.

It’s that time of the year again and the Irmo Okra Strut kicks off this Friday at Irmo Community Park, located at 7473 Church St, Irmo, SC 29063. Besides having the change to try Okra every way possibly imaginable, there will also be live music and games during the family friend outdoor event. This year’s headliners are Edwin McCain and Terrance Young. To find out more about the free event: click here

If Okra isn’t your thing, then perhaps you’d prefer to Jam a little different. If you are a Monster truck fan then this is right up your ally calling all monster truck fans, Monster Jam is returning to Colonial Life Arena. CLA announced what they’re calling an ‘action packed” motorsports experience that will get in gear April 3rd and 4t, 2019. Tickets go on sale Tuesday September, 24th, 2019. You can click here for more information: Find out about locations and ticket prices here