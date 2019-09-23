New, limited edition Pumpkin Spice Spam available online

(CNN) — How far are you willing to go to embrace the fall season? What about diving into pumpkin spice Spam.

Hormel Foods says the limited edition flavor includes hints of cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg.

The recipe suggestions include a spam pumpkin spice, apple and cheddar grilled cheese with carmelized onions.

Or you can dice cubes of pumpkin spice spam on a toasted belgian waffle with whipped cream, maple syrup and nutmeg.

Peaked your interest yet? This autumnal spam flavor is only sold online at spam.com or at walmart.com