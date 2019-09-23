Test your skills at The Game Show Challenge on Riverchase Way!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis had the chance to see what skills local challengers had at The Game Show Challenge!

The challenge takes place at 151 Riverchase Way in Columbia.

Curtis pitched in on the fun with the main host of the game show, Terrace Crawford, and the owner/operator Josh Brickey.

You can bring your family and friends to show off some skills with many games, including Spin to Win, Beat the Clock, and Drop Zone!

If you think you have what it takes to win the challenge, visit The Game Show Challenge’s website by clicking here.