City of West Columbia starts initiative to keep litter off the streets

WEST COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — The City of West Columbia has started a new campaign that will hold residents responsible for littering.

The campaign was created in hopes of keeping waterways and roadways clear of trash. City officials say people are dumping tons of their trash onto city streets.

On Friday, sanitation crews picked up more 2.25 tons of garbage from under I-26 and the Highway 1 underpass. City officials say that scene has become too common.

In the continuing effort to keep our city clean and safe, our sanitation crews picked up 2.25 tons of garbage under the I-26/Highway 1 overpass Friday! #wecosc #TakePrideintheWestside pic.twitter.com/h1E9w5ChMs — City of West Cola (@WestColumbiaSC) September 23, 2019

So officials decided to take action. Creating a new campaign called, Take Pride in The West Side.

“We started when our City of West Columbia council approved the initiative at our last council meeting,” Anna Huffman with the City of West Columbia said.

Under the new campaign people will be held responsible and out to work if they’re caught littering.

“We’re going to find you. Our police officers are out there,” Huffman said. “We’re going to pull you over, give you a ticket and then you’ll be put up with keep the Midlands beautiful and collect trash.”

Huffman also said that they’re doing other initiatives to make West Columbia clean, but they need you to do your part.

“Put things in the garbage, recycle when you can, and make sure to clean up your trash,” Huffman said.