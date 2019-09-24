“Confessions of a Good Man” play hits the stage at Harbison Theatre this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Spend the weekend to get some inspiration, as the “Confessions of a Good Man” play by WOW Productions opens at the Harbison Theatre.

The play runs through Friday, September 27 and ends on Sunday, September 29.

Curtis spoke with one of the actors, Rod Lorick, about how the play focuses on three brothers that have to face their secrets, while putting God first, keeping their integrity and learning how to be a good man.

For more information on the play, show times and ticket prices, visit WOW Production’s website by clicking here.