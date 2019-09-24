Fairfield Co. deputies continue homicide investigation of 21-year-old Charlotte woman

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about the death of a Hispanic 21-year-old Thelma Alejandra Villegas Rios.

Villegas Rios body was located on the morning of Wednesday, July 24, 2019 around 8:40 a.m., according to the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office.

Villegas Rios was reported missing by her family the following day to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department on the morning of Thursday July 25, 2019. Her body was located off of Hook Road in Winnsboro, S. C. near the intersection of Interstate 77 and SC Hwy 200 (Exit 48) and has been ruled a Homicide.

The homicide is under investigation by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 635-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.