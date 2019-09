Boeing to pay families of victims of two 737 crashes

(CNN) — Boeing will soon begin paying those families of people who were killed in two of their 737 crashes.

Boeing has set up a $100 million dollar fund that officials say will address the needs of family and community. Half of the fund will go to relatives of the victims and the other half will go towards education and economic empowerment in the affected communities.

The families of the 346 victims will get over $144-thousand dollars each.