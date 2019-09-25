Deputies: Orangeburg man charged after sexually assaulting a 5-year-old nearly a decade ago

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — A Orangeburg man has been charged after sexually assaulting a child nearly a decade ago, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Herman Livingston, 75, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 11.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were notified last month of the allegations against Herman when a teen’s mother called to make a report.

The mother of the victim said that during a counseling session, the victim had informed the counselor of several inappropriate contacts that happened in September of 2010.

The victim said she was groped and also touched in other inappropriate ways.

When confronted by investigators, Herman said he wasn’t going to deny the allegations against him. He told investigators that he was playing what he felt were “games” with the then five-year-old child. He said he called the game “vampire,” according to the report.

Herman made an appearance during the morning session of bond court. However, he was held over while his charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct could be upgraded.