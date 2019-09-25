Kitchings’ catch named No. 2 play in Division II

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Deshun Kitchings’ 42-yard touchdown catch in last Saturday’s game at Lenoir-Rhyne was named the No. 2 play of the week in Division II by the NCAA. Kitchings raced to the end zone along the far sideline on the play, which came in the final minute of the third quarter. Dre Harris drifted left and then stepped into the throw. Kitchings was tripped up just shy of the goal line, but maintained his concentration and came up with the catch as his body slammed to the turf. The score cut Lenoir-Rhyne’s lead to two possessions with just over 15 minutes left in the game. Click here to view NCAA’s top five plays of the week in Division II.