Ray Tanner backs Will Muschamp in radio interview Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — In an interview on 107.5 “The Game” Wednesday afternoon, USC Athletics Director Ray Tanner voiced his backing of head coach Will Muschamp in the middle of the Gamecocks’ worst start to a football season since 1999.

The athletics director spent the afternoon on the “Halftime Show” with Jay Philips and Tommy Moody, continuously showing support for the fourth-year head coach, Muschamp.

“We’re not happy we’re 1-3,” said Tanner Wednesday. “But I believe in our coach who’s running the program, I believe in what I see, and I believe that we’re going to be in a good place.”

Muschamp’s 2019 record is the worst start in his head coaching career, including USC, and it begins what most experts believe to be the most difficult schedule in the country, with #1 Clemson, #3 Georgia, #9 Florida and #23 Texas A&M part of the remaining slate.

“Our progress is there from the time he got here and what we had to work with talent wise. We want to win now, but I certainly feel good about who represents our football program so I’m certainly not in a position where I’m giving up.”

The Gamecocks currently sit at 0-2 in the SEC with a home game against Kentucky Saturday. The Wildcats currently hold a five-game win streak in the series.