Richland One hiring for food service positions

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Richland One is offering competitive benefits and flexible schedules for persons interested in food service jobs.

The district is seeking to fill positions for cashiers, truck drivers as well as food service operators responsible for preparing, cooking and serving meals.

The Director of Student Nutrition Service says these positions would be a great fit for parents with young children, retirees and applicants seeking part-time employment.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.

Click here to apply.

For more information contact Khalilah Carpenter at Khalilah.carpenter@richlandone.org or call (803) 231-6953