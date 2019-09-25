Second parent in ‘Varsity Blues’ college admission scam sentenced

(CNN) Another parent involved in the nationwide ‘Varsity Blues’ college admissions scandal will face prison time.

Tuesday a federal judge ordered Devin Sloane to four months in prison.

Sloane is the founder and CEO of a drinking water and waste water company.

He pleaded guilty to paying $250-thousand dollars to nefariously get his son into the university of Southern California.

Sloane is the second parent to be sentenced in the ‘Varsity Blues scandal. Actress Felicity Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in prison for her role earlier this month.