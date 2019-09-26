Prisma Health to offer free flu shots

Columbia,SC (WOLO)—- Flu season is almost here and most health experts say getting a vaccine each year is one of the best ways to ward off the illness.

Starting Sunday, Prism Health is doing there part to help you and your family stay flu free by offering flu vaccines at several locations at no cost.

Prisma Health registered nurses will administer the flu shot to anyone six months and older. Insurance is not required. . Shots are available first-come, first-serve.

AInfluenza, more commonly known as the flu, is a serious disease you can get from anyone infected. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a yearly flu vaccination as the first and most important step in protecting against flu and its potentially serious complications.

Healthy people can get the flu and adults and children with other chronic diseases, such as diabetes or asthma, are even more at risk.

Protect yourself from the flu by going to one of the following locations:

Every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 1-Oct. 31, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Prisma Health Children’s Hospital, Rainey Classroom, 7 Richland Medical Park Dr., Columbia, SC 29203

Sunday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Bibleway Church of Atlas Road, 2440 Atlas Rd., Columbia, SC 29209

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Dent Middle School, 2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1028 Eastman St., Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, Oct. 12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Rd., Columbia, SC 29203

Friday, Oct. 18, 3-7 p.m., Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, 129 N. Washington St., Sumter, SC 29063

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Second Nazareth Baptist Church. 2300 Elmwood Dr., Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Windsor United Methodist Church, 9500 Windsor Lake Blvd., Columbia, SC, 29223

Friday, Oct. 25, 3-7 p.m., Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, 129 N. Washington St., Sumter, SC 29063

Friday, Oct. 25, 4-7 p.m., Logan Elementary School, 815 Elmwood Ave., Columbia, SC 29201

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., South Hope Center, 1125 S. Lafayette Dr., Sumter, SC 29150

Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Columbia Church of Christ, 1049 Harbor Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 4-7 p.m., Hopkins Elementary School, 6120 Cabin Creek Dr., Hopkins, SC, 29061