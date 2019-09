Gamecocks announce uniform combo for Kentucky game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Gamecocks unveiled Saturday’s night uniform combo for the Kentucky game.

Carolina will go with throwbacks, honoring the 1984 team that went 10-2, one of the best seasons in program history. The garnet helmet, black magic jersey and white pants will be worn against the Wildcats.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the SEC Network Saturday.