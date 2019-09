RCSD warns drivers of ongoing paid parking lot scam

Richland Co, SC (WOLO) — If you’re heading to the game tomorrow be careful where you park.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says it will be patrolling parking lots near Williams Brice stadium to ensure that all parking offered to fans is legitimate.

Deputies say at the last home game several fans had their cars towed after a suspect posed as a paid parking attendant.