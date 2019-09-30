Law enforcement’s annual event gives alternative solutions for people on parole

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) — Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies teamed up for the annual Ceasefire Columbia Offender Call-in. The event gives people on parole alternative solutions to turn their lives around.

“If you continue down that path that you have proceeded on it’s not going to be a good thing,” Solicitor Byron Gipson said. “Its not going to end well for you. It’s going to end in more incarceration, and unfortunately, the statistics say, even death.”

On Monday the Ceasefire Call-in brought out dozens of people who are on parole. Their goal is to discourage criminal behavior, cut down on the recidivism rate and promote community outreach efforts. “There are folks out here and programs that can help you,” Gibson said. “There are job opportunities, fatherhood initiatives, there are drug treatment and alcohol treatment there are different opportunities out there so you can do something different.” By attending the event, officials say offenders get the ability to see that they do in fact have a choice.

Since the program started a year ago officials say they’ve seen a 60% success rate. Officials hope people will reach out and take advantage of a second chance.