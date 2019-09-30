Local Living: Comedy tour headed to Colonial Life Arena and Movie Review

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– From a new comedy tour stop at Colonial Life Arena to a Monday movie review, our Crysty Vaughan takes a look at ‘Local Living’ in the Midlands.

are you in the mood to laugh?

Comedian Jeff Dunham announced he’ll be bringing his “JEFF DUNHAM: SERIOUSLY!?” international tour to Colonial Life Arena. Dunham will be bringing his tour to Columbia on March 4, 2020.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public Monday, October 7, at 10 AM at ticketmaster.com, in-person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena, and www.jeffdunham.com.

If a trip to the movies is on your list of things to do, it’s Movie Monday here on the News at Five.

Our Matt Perron is here with a look, and his review, of the new film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

Video Courtesy ‘Roadside Attractions’