Orangeburg County School District students, parents concerned about bus driver strike

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) – Tuesday morning officials with the newly consolidated Orangeburg County School District are meeting to discuss a strike by bus drivers that left students without transportation home after school.

Reportedly, a large number of bus drivers did not resume their normal routes on Monday due to grievances about pay.

In a post on Facebook, the district sayys “We are meeting with all bus drivers to hear concerns and explain District procedures regarding calculation of pay, etc.”

Sherry East, president of the South Carolina Education Association, spoke with reporters.

