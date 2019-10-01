Tonight on ABC Prime

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The 5PM and 6PM news may be over, but the fun is just getting started here on ABC Columbia. Here’s a look at Tonight on Prime.

It’s a night of comedy in Prime time right here on ABC Columbia starting at 8PM with The Conners. Then watch all the barnyard fun during “Bless This Mess, followed “Mixed-ish”, and “Black-ish”.

And you want to stay tuned in for the new suspense thriller “Emergence” starting at 10PM Followed by all of your news, weather and sports on ABC Columbia news at 11.