Columbia Police say power has been restored in Richland County
At least 200 are without power in Richland County this morning
RICHLAND CO., S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say power has been restored in Richland County after hundreds lost power this morning.
Columbia Police say a large fallen tree on Amherst Avenue has damaged power lines this morning.
Officers say traffic lights are back on at the intersection on Devine Street.
Dominion Energy says all power is restored in Richland County, after over 200 customers lost power early today.