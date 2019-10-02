Consumer: Starbucks offering free digital news, Walmart latest retailer to pull Zantac from shelves

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Walmart is now the latest retailer to suspend sales of Zantac due to a possible link to cancer.

earlier this week both CVS and Walgreens pulled the acid reducing medicines with Ranitidine off their shelves.

The FDA announced the drug contains low levels of a carcinogen. However the FDA is not calling for people to stop taking it.

New research says bleach may cause some health issues for you and your pets.

The research says mixing bleach with citrus household cleaners could be dangerous. What happens is that when compounds from the citrus-scented products combine with the bleach fumes — it can cause short term health issues like eye, nose, and throat irritation, and shortness of breath.

It can particularly impact people already with asthma and heart disease. To help reduce your risk, open windows to ensure proper ventilation.

The research was published by by the American Chemical Society.

Today is National Coffee with a Cop Day — and this morning community members had the chance to enjoy a cup of joe with the Lexington Police Department.

Chief Terrence Green, along with officers from each division were on hand to answer questions, discuss concerns, and provide information on the services and events that the Lexington Police Department has to offer.

You can now read the paper and grab a coffee. Starbucks is now offering free digital news in its stores.

Digital content will come from sources like the wall street journal, USA Today, Orlando Sentinel and the New York Daily News.

Company officials say they’re also looking for other opportunities to provide news to customers.