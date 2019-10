LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a fatal collision has blocked the road in front of Saxe Gotha Elementary School.

Authorities say the collision happened before 7 a.m. today on Old Orangeburg Road between a vehicle and a moped.

According to investigators, at least one person has died, but no students are involved in the collision.

Highway Patrol is investigating this incident.