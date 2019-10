COLUMBIA SC ( WOLO)- Richland County Deputies are investigating a late night shooting on the 100 block of Ballenton Road.

Authorities say two people are dead and one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

According to officials authorities responded to the scene around 10:40 pm Thursday night.

If you have any information regarding this shooting you are urged to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC

