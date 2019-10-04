Suspect identified in overnight Columbia shooting that injured one, killed two

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) — The Richland County deputies is seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a shooting that left two dead, one injured.

Demetrick Doctor, 46, is wanted on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He is believed to be driving a white Crown Victoria. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous anyone who sees Doctor or the white Crown Victoria should not approach and call 911.

Investigators are seeking his brother, Christopher Doctor for questioning in this incident.

Deputies were called to the 100 block of Ballenton Road at approximately 10:40 p.m. last night, October 3rd in reference to a shooting. They arrived to find 3 people had been shot. Two of the victims died at the scene, the third was transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information call Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC you can remain anonymous.