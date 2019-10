Jerryfest in Five Points: music and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– From tie dye to food and of course music, this Sunday is JerryFest.

The community is invited to celebrate the life and art of Jerry Garcia at this year’s JerryFest in Five Points.

The free event will include a variety of vendors and activities as well as plenty of live music throughout the day.

For more information, click HERE.