Pelion Middle School student charged with threatening student

LEXINGTON, S.C. – An 11-year-old male who attends Pelion Middle School has been charged with threatening a student after deputies determined he referred to killing another student Friday.

School officials say during dismissal the assistant principal attempted to keep an 11-year-old sixth-grade male Pelion Middle School student from getting into a fight. The student was upset because a 12-year-old seventh-grade male student had put his hands around the neck of one of his friends and made a direct threat about that student.

A Lexington County deputy interviewed the student, whose name will not be released because he’s under the age of 18, at the school before releasing him to the custody of his parents.

The 6th grader has been suspended while he waits for an expulsion hearing with the district’s hearing officer. As a result of the suspension, the student is not allowed on any Lexington District One property or at any events. This is standard operating procedure.

The student will appear in Lexington County Family Court at a later date.