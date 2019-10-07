Buddy Pough discusses his chase for history

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO) — A little more than 17 years ago, Buddy Pough returned to his alma mater as the head football coach of the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

Now entering his 18th season with the Bulldogs, coach Pough is knocking on the door of history — he’s just one win shy of breaking the program record for wins as the head coach.

Pough is currently tied with coach Willie Jeffries — his coach when he played at S.C. State — with 128 career wins in Orangeburg. He’ll have a chance to go for No. 129 this weekend when Florida A&M travels to Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Saturday.

Today coach Pough spoke with the media and addressed his quest for history, and his reflections on the past 18 years leading the Bulldogs.