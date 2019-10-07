Gas Prices on the way down says AAA

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Good news if you’re filling up at the pump. Prices are down this week, according to AAA.

Here in South Carolina, drivers are paying an average of $2.28 a gallon, that’s nearly a nickel less than a week ago.

According to AAA, stations are switching over to the less expensive winter blend of gas in the coming weeks, and that is expected to drive prices down.

AAA Carolinas reports the national average at $2.65, which is nine cents more expensive than last month.

(file video)