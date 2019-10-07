Oh Deer! State officials warn drivers to watch out for deers during fall months

COLUMBIA,SC (WOLO) — The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is warning drivers to watch out for deers.

Officials say almost half of all deer related crashes happen in the fall and they can be deadly.

“If you’re traveling in some of these rural areas be on the look out,” Trooper David Jones said.

Your chances of crashing into a deer has gone up and will stay that way during October and November. Experts say these months are deer-breeding season in the state.

Trooper David Jones- ” Know that if you’re approaching a field or some of these wooded areas there maybe deer crossings.”

2,900 deer related crashes happened in the state just last year.

Over the weekend a deadly deer wreck happened on 378 in Lexington near Lake Murray. The passenger of a motorcycle died after they hit a deer Saturday morning. Officials say the driver is in critical condition.

Weeks before that, another deadly wreck involving a deer happened in the Upstate.

“People are being struck in their vehicle by deer with no warning whatsoever,” Jones said.

Studies show that about 45% of deer crashes happen this time of year. So with the chances of hitting a deer increasing, officials want drivers to be alert.

“The best practice is, both hands on the wheel, try and reduce your speed, hit your breaks if you can, but never jerk off the shoulder road because that can create more damage,” Jones said. “They are going to be more active this time of year. As we see more development, we see more deer in urban areas.