Richland County Sheriff’s Dept. to update fatal double shooting case

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies say they have arrested a man accused of a double shooting on Ballenton Road last Thursday night.

46 year old Demetrick Doctor is facing charges of two counts of murder, and one count of attempted murder, say Deputies.

Deputies say Doctor was taken into custody Saturday with the help of U.S. Marshal’s. Doctor is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention center.

According to investigators, Doctor is accused of shooting three people on October 3 around 10:40 pm on Ballenton Road.

The coroner’s office says Christine Hayes and and Justin Glenn died.

Deputies say the third victim was taken to a hospital.

Investigators say they’re also looking for the suspect’s brother, Christopher Doctor, for questioning.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office will update the media on the case Monday afternoon. Stay with ABC Columbia News for updates.