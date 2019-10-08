Hundreds come out to remember Lexington firefighter who died in the line of duty

LEXINGTON,SC (WOLO)-A Midlands firefighter was laid to rest on Tuesday after he died while helping a victim of a car crash.

The emotional home going service for Paul Quattlebaum Jr. brought out hundreds of people. Family and friends who spoke at his ceremony described him as being a loving son, father, brother, marine and firefighter.

“He was a simple person who meant so much to everyone he knew,” Damian quattlebaum, Paul’s cousin said.

Paul was with Lexington county fire service for 22 years, that service to his community was cut short on Friday(10/4/19).

He died after being hit by a semi-truck while helping the victim of a car crash, while on the way to an unrelated medical emergency.

“What Paul stood for, and was willing to fight and die for, he was a mighty server,” Damion said.

People in the community and from across the state came to honor the firefighter they say always had a big smile on his face.

“Paul is a hero because of the way he lived his life,” Chief Mark Davis, with Lexington Co. Fire Service said. “A man dedicated to this country, his county, this fire department and his family.”

“I’m going to miss all of that personal contact with him,” Paul Sr. said.