Safety tips to keep in mind as Fire Prevention Week begins

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — This week is National Fire Prevention week and the American Red Cross wants to emphasize the importance of having a plan in place to keep you and your family safe.

each room should should have at least two ways to get out.

Make sure everyone meets up in the same place as soon as you are able to get out of the home. Another good suggestion is to be prepared and to practice your escape plan so you will know it, if you ever need to use it. The Red Cross says you should practice this drill until everyone inside the home can get out in under two minutes.

And just as importantly, make sure smoke alarms are placed in every room and in each hall way.

test those smoke alarms once a month to make sure they are in working condition.

For more suggestions on how you can keep your family safe and prepared click here: