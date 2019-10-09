“Communities in Schools” hosting career fair for high school students

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)- Do you know a high school student that may be at risk of dropping out?

Program Communities in Schools (CIS) is hosting a career fair Thursday, October 17th from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm at Columbia High School.

Students will have the opportunity to work on college applications, resume’s and meet with businesses.

The career fair also has slots available for local business with intern programs.

For more information or to register for the career fair click here.