Coroner: Man died due to smoke inhalation during house fire

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – A house fire in Westgrove Court claimed the life of a 50-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Coroner Gary Watts said the body of Tracy Roberts was found just after 5 a.m. in his bedroom that was filled with smoke from a smoldering fire.

He died at the scene due to smoke inhalation, Watts said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office, the Columbia Fire Department and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are investigating the incident.