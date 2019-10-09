Georgia planning to honor Hilinski’s Hope Saturday

When the Gamecocks come to Athens Saturday, Georgia’s fan base is planning a very class move.

The Bulldog faithful will raise three fingers at the start of the third quarter to honor USC quarterback Ryan Hilinski’s late brother Tyler, who commited suicide back in 2018.

“Forever to Three” was started at Williams-Brice Stadium this season by fans following Ryan Hilinski’s gesture of raising three fingers.

Tyler wore the number 3 at Washington State.